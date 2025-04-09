 Korean space agency meets NASA to team up on space exploration
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:01
Korea AeroSpace Administration Administrator Yoon Young-bin speaks during a press conference at the Government Complex Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul on Feb. 25. [YONHAP]

 
The head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) recently met his counterparts from the United States and Germany and discussed collaboration on space exploration and research, the administration said Wednesday.
 
KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin met with Janet Petro, acting administrator of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), at the 2025 Space Symposium in Colorado on Monday, according to KASA.
 

At the meeting, Yoon reaffirmed Korea's commitment to a research collaboration proposal made earlier this year under NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program.
 
The two sides also discussed joint projects, including the development of payloads for a proposed spacecraft to Lagrange point L4 between the Earth and the moon.
 
In a separate meeting, KASA and the German Space Agency signed an agreement to pursue joint work in solar observation at L4, satellite navigation and Earth observation.
 
KASA noted Germany's particular interest in orbital debris monitoring and space traffic management, highlighting opportunities for collaboration with Korea.
 
 
 
 

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to announce presidential run on Sunday

