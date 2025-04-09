 Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to announce presidential run on Sunday
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to announce presidential run on Sunday

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:10
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon heads to a press conference in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on April 8. [YONHAP]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will announce his intent to run for president on Sunday, Yonhap reported Wednesday.
 
Oh will make an official announcement on Sunday at a “symbolic” place that represents how the policies he has implemented to "aid the underprivileged" will be rolled out nationwide, according to his team.
 
A specific location has not been determined.
 
Oh is in his fourth term serving as Seoul mayor. He was first elected to the position in 2006. 
 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Oh Se-hoon president

