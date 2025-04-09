Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to announce presidential run on Sunday
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:10
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will announce his intent to run for president on Sunday, Yonhap reported Wednesday.
Oh will make an official announcement on Sunday at a “symbolic” place that represents how the policies he has implemented to "aid the underprivileged" will be rolled out nationwide, according to his team.
A specific location has not been determined.
Oh is in his fourth term serving as Seoul mayor. He was first elected to the position in 2006.
