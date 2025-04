Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to announce presidential run on Sunday

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will announce his intent to run for president on Sunday, Yonhap reported Wednesday.Oh will make an official announcement on Sunday at a “symbolic” place that represents how the policies he has implemented to "aid the underprivileged" will be rolled out nationwide, according to his team.A specific location has not been determined.Oh is in his fourth term serving as Seoul mayor. He was first elected to the position in 2006.BY KIM JU-YEON [ [email protected]