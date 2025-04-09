Cherry blossoms to meet early end with 'yellow dust rain' this afternoon
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:10
As cherry blossoms reach full bloom across Korea, rain is forecast to fall in most parts of the country, including Seoul, from late Wednesday afternoon. With yellow dust also expected to move in, there is a possibility of “yellow dust rain” in some regions.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) expects rain to begin in the late afternoon in coastal areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi, northern inland Gyeonggi, northern Gangwon, South Chungcheong, the Jeolla area and Jeju. The rain will spread nationwide by night.
In Seoul and other parts of the capital region, rain is expected to continue through Thursday morning and taper off in the afternoon. Precipitation amounts are expected to be relatively low, less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) in the capital area and Gangwon, and around 5 millimeters in the Chungcheong region.
Slightly heavier rainfall is forecast for other regions with 5 to 10 millimeters coming to Gwangju, the Jeolla provinces, Daegu, and North Gyeongsang, 5 to 20 millimeters along the southern coast of South Jeolla, Busan and South Gyeongsang and 10 to 40 millimeters in Jeju. The rain is expected to ease dry conditions in the Yeongnam region and reduce the risk of wildfires.
Some areas may experience yellow dust mixed with rain. While most of the dust will remain in the upper atmosphere, some particles may descend and combine with precipitation.
“Yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert on Tuesday is moving southeast with northwesterly winds and may fall to the ground with rain on Wednesday and Thursday,” the KMA said.
Fine dust concentrations are expected to remain high in the capital area until Thursday due to the yellow dust.
The wind and rain may also bring an early end to the cherry blossom season. According to the KMA’s seasonal observations, cherry blossoms are in full bloom nationwide, with the exception of the Soyang River Dam area in Chuncheon, Gangwon. Cherry blossoms were recorded in full bloom on Monday in Yeouido, western Seoul.
In the south, the KMA expects strong winds and rain to accelerate the fall of cherry blossoms.
“Gusts, thunder and lightning are expected in the southern regions and Jeju, so residents should be cautious of potential safety hazards and manage facilities accordingly,” a KMA official warned.
Coastal regions may also see “meteotsunamis” from Thursday afternoon to Friday. These events, caused by sudden changes in atmospheric pressure, result in wave surges that can unexpectedly wash over seawalls and coastal roads.
The KMA advised that such meteotsunamis are likely along the west coasts of South Chungcheong and Jeolla on Wednesday night and along the coastlines of the Jeolla provinces and Jeju in the early hours of Thursday.
“With high tide expected during this period, sea levels may rise further, causing waves to overflow coastal roads or seawalls,” the KMA said, urging caution near the shoreline.
