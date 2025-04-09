Dozens of drivers, two travel agency heads busted for illegally transporting foreign tourists
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:21
Police apprehended 63 individuals, including drivers and travel agency heads, for illegally transporting foreign tourists in private vehicles and charging them. At least one of these vehicles was involved in a fatal accident last year.
The Mapo Police Precinct said Wednesday that it had referred 61 drivers of these private vehicles and two travel agency heads for connecting them with foreign tourists to prosecutors without detention last month on charges of violating the country's Passenger Transport Service Act.
According to the police, one of the travel agency heads began recruiting private car owners on April 1, 2023, through social media platforms commonly used by foreign tourists. They allegedly arranged 418 rides between airports and the foreign tourists' accommodations, paying drivers 60,000 won ($40.5) per trip. All 61 drivers reportedly received 60,000 won per trip for transporting foreign passengers to and from Incheon International Airport to different accommodations in Seoul.
One driver, a Chinese national, got into a fatal car crash in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Dec. 27, 2023, while transporting foreign tourists from Incheon International Airport. The accident killed a Filipino passenger while two others were injured. The illegal transport operation came to light during the investigation of the accident.
Of the 61 drivers, 53 were Chinese nationals and seven were naturalized Korean citizens, according to police.
Authorities noted that such unregistered transportation services are illegal and pose serious safety risks, as the drivers are often not covered by commercial vehicle insurance. In the event of an accident, passengers may be denied compensation.
If drivers conceal that the ride was commercial and file a claim under regular insurance, it could constitute insurance fraud.
“Transporting passengers for profit with a private vehicle, or arranging such rides, is a criminal offense,” a police official said. “We will continue investigations to ensure foreign visitors can travel safely in Korea.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
