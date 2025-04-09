Man from Kazakhstan arrested for smuggling 'zombie drug' into Korea
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:53
A man in his 20s from Kazakhstan was arrested by Korean customs authorities for smuggling mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant nicknamed the “zombie drug,” into the country.
The Korea Customs Service’s Incheon International Airport branch said Wednesday that it had arrested and referred the Kazakh national to prosecutors on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. Authorities also issued a wanted notice for an accomplice, also from Kazakhstan.
Mephedrone is a new psychoactive substance that has gained notoriety in countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. When taken in large quantities, it can induce extreme agitation and violent behavior, including incidents of users biting others, which has led to its “zombie drug” moniker.
The amount of mephedrone seized — 61.5 grams (2.2 ounces) — was enough for approximately 2,050 doses, according to authorities.
Customs officials launched an investigation in October after discovering the drugs concealed inside candles within an express parcel from Ukraine.
Investigators employed a controlled delivery operation, disguising themselves as couriers. However, the suspects repeatedly changed delivery addresses and contact numbers, hindering the investigation.
A breakthrough came when officers found a credit card receipt in one suspect’s clothing. Surveillance footage from the convenience store where the purchase was made helped authorities identify the smuggler.
The suspect was apprehended at Gimpo International Airport just before he was due to leave the country. His accomplice had already fled to Kazakhstan and remains at large.
Authorities said the suspect was residing illegally in Korea and had conspired with his partner to smuggle drugs into the country by connecting with overseas suppliers via the encrypted messaging app Telegram. They planned to distribute the narcotics in areas with high concentrations of foreign residents.
The man had also used drugs including mephedrone and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, at nightlife establishments in Korea, investigators said.
A customs official stated that smuggling cases involving foreign nationals continue to rise. “We will strengthen drug inspections at entry points and do our utmost to crack down on smuggling networks,” the official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
