Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 14:08
A man in his 70s who sexually assaulted his daughter and granddaughter over a 40-year period has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Daejeon District Court sentenced the man to prison on Monday for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
According to the court, the man preyed on his daughter since 1985, when she was only in the second grade of elementary school.
The victim tried to escape the abusive household several times over the years but was unable to break free. More than 270 instances of sexual assault occurred in the span of 40 years. The victim testified in court that she thought the only way to protect herself was to obey, citing it as the reason why she did not speak up for decades.
She became pregnant four times, terminating each instance.
The man also sexually assaulted his granddaughter, who was born to his daughter, before she was 10 years old.
The woman sought help after realizing that her daughter was also being assaulted, according to the police.
The man denied the allegations, saying that he was drunk and does not remember. He also denied the nature of his crimes toward his granddaughter. Still, the court found him guilty based on the results of a DNA analysis and the consistency of the victim's statements.
“It is deplorable what can happen in our society,” said the judge.
"The defendant deprived the victims of the opportunity to live a normal and happy life,” said the judge. “It seems even more tragic that a mother and a daughter were forced to helplessly watch each other suffer."
“A severe sentence is warranted since the defendant stubbornly denies the crime, and it is impossible to know if he feels any remorse.”
BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
