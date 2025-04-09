 Man handed six-month prison sentence for abandoning 21 dogs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man handed six-month prison sentence for abandoning 21 dogs

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:05
Dogs at a pet care shelter in western Seoul on Feb. 24 [YONHAP]

Dogs at a pet care shelter in western Seoul on Feb. 24 [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 40s received a suspended prison sentence after abandoning 21 dogs in his former home, leaving them without food or care, according to court documents released Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced the man to a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also fined 1 million won ($674) and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service. The ruling was issued on April 2.
 

Related Article

  
Prosecutors said the man vacated his residence on Feb. 24, 2024, leaving all 21 dogs behind. Authorities were alerted five days later by an emergency call, and police responding to the scene discovered three of the dogs had already died. Some of the surviving animals, weakened by starvation, had begun consuming the carcasses, according to the police report.
 
The man initially began keeping two dogs in 2020, but the number swelled to 21 due to uncontrolled breeding. During the investigation, he admitted to abandoning the animals, telling police he could no longer afford to feed them or clean up after them.
 
In its ruling, the court condemned his actions as “grave,” noting that he had shown no remorse during the investigation. However, it took into account his eventual admission of guilt and later expressions of regret in determining the sentence.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff 

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Pet Animal Protection Act. Suspended sentence

More in Social Affairs

Owner of 'commie chicken' joint apologizes after drawing online right's ire for sign celebrating Yoon's ouster

Job Korea, Albamon offer special 'part-time jobs' as part of baseball promotion

Seoul to levy fines of up to 1 million won for feeding wild animals at public parks, spaces

Ourhome employee injured in factory incident dies

Man handed six-month prison sentence for abandoning 21 dogs

Related Stories

Man reported to police for abandoning dog in ice cream store

Kim Han-bin of iKON handed three-year suspended prison sentence

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The abuser must be arrested'

Korean Air matriarch gets suspended sentence for assaulting employees

Police arrest dog shelter owners, contractor for burying dogs illegally
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)