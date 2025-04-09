Man handed six-month prison sentence for abandoning 21 dogs
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:05
A man in his 40s received a suspended prison sentence after abandoning 21 dogs in his former home, leaving them without food or care, according to court documents released Wednesday.
The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced the man to a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also fined 1 million won ($674) and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service. The ruling was issued on April 2.
Prosecutors said the man vacated his residence on Feb. 24, 2024, leaving all 21 dogs behind. Authorities were alerted five days later by an emergency call, and police responding to the scene discovered three of the dogs had already died. Some of the surviving animals, weakened by starvation, had begun consuming the carcasses, according to the police report.
The man initially began keeping two dogs in 2020, but the number swelled to 21 due to uncontrolled breeding. During the investigation, he admitted to abandoning the animals, telling police he could no longer afford to feed them or clean up after them.
In its ruling, the court condemned his actions as “grave,” noting that he had shown no remorse during the investigation. However, it took into account his eventual admission of guilt and later expressions of regret in determining the sentence.
