 NewJeans, ADOR lawyers attend injunction appeal, avoid media
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 16:32
Members of girl group NewJeans leave the Seoul Central District Court building in southern Seoul on March 7 after taking part in the injunction case against their agency ADOR. [YONHAP]

A 15-minute hearing took place on Wednesday afternoon for the appeal made by girl group NewJeans against the court injunction imposed on the members' activities last month.
 
The swift hearing, which took place at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, took place with only the attorneys of NewJeans and the group's agency ADOR in attendance. The hearing was not open to reporters, as opposed to the March 7 hearing that was open to audience.
 

Attorneys on both sides did not comment on reporters' questions following the hearing.
 
Wednesday's hearing took place two and a half weeks after the court sided with ADOR and approved the injunction against NewJeans' activities taking place outside of the agency.
 
The court ruled that the five members' argument that their trust had been broken wasn't sufficient and ordered the members to return to ADOR. NewJeans members appealed the decision.
 
Instead of accepting the injunction ruling, NewJeans announced that they will halt activities during a March 23 performance held in Hong Kong. ADOR had no prior knowledge of the announcement.
 
The first hearing regarding the legality of NewJeans' termination of its contracts with ADOR took place on April 3. A second hearing will take place on June 5.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
