Ourhome employee injured in factory incident dies
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:15
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
A male employee from Ourhome died on Wednesday after suffering a fatal injury at its factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi on April 4.
Ourhome CEO Koo Mi-hyun apologized through a statement on Wednesday, saying that she feels “devastated beyond words over the occurrence of an accident that should never have happened.”
"I offer my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, and I also extend my apologies and words of comfort to the coworkers at the site," she said.
The incident occurred at the factory around 11:20 a.m. on April 4, when the employee's neck was caught in a machine.
Koo emphasized that the company is mobilizing all available resources to support the bereaved family and is actively cooperating with relevant authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident.
"We will fully comply with all investigations and do our utmost to take necessary measures,” she said. “We will also establish thorough countermeasures and ensure they are rigorously implemented to prevent such accidents from happening again."
Ourhome is a company that primarily operates in the food services and catering industry.
