Owner of 'commie chicken' joint apologizes after drawing online right's ire for sign celebrating Yoon's ouster
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:34
A franchise fried chicken restaurant owner issued an apology after displaying a message celebrating the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
According to an online community on Wednesday, the owner of a chicken restaurant in Namdong District, Incheon, displayed “Thank you, fellow citizens” regarding the impeachment ruling on Friday on an LED hanging above the restaurant's entrance the same day.
As a photo of the sign spread online, some supporters of Yoon left malicious reviews and launched a coordinated attack on the restaurant’s rating.
“If a business owner shows biased political views, they should bear the consequences,” said one comment. “Stick to frying your chicken,” “Kids from China will love this place,” and “Is this a hangout for commies?”
“Commie chicken,” said another.
In response, people who supported the impeachment left positive reviews such as “Stay strong,” “A chicken place run by someone with basic common sense,” “I’ll definitely visit if I go to Incheon,” and "Let me throw money at you."
"Righteous chicken," said another.
The restaurant’s average rating rose to 4.5 on online portals by the morning of that day.
As the controversy grew, the restaurant owner posted an apology on Tuesday, stating, “I sincerely apologize for the controversy caused by the inappropriate political message recently displayed outside the store.”
