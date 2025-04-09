 Owner of 'commie chicken' joint apologizes after drawing online right's ire for sign celebrating Yoon's ouster
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Owner of 'commie chicken' joint apologizes after drawing online right's ire for sign celebrating Yoon's ouster

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:34
A chicken restaurant displays an LED sign thanking citizens for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Namdong District, Incheon, left, and online comments of the venue. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A chicken restaurant displays an LED sign thanking citizens for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Namdong District, Incheon, left, and online comments of the venue. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A franchise fried chicken restaurant owner issued an apology after displaying a message celebrating the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
 
According to an online community on Wednesday, the owner of a chicken restaurant in Namdong District, Incheon, displayed “Thank you, fellow citizens” regarding the impeachment ruling on Friday on an LED hanging above the restaurant's entrance the same day.
 

Related Article

 
As a photo of the sign spread online, some supporters of Yoon left malicious reviews and launched a coordinated attack on the restaurant’s rating.
 
“If a business owner shows biased political views, they should bear the consequences,” said one comment. “Stick to frying your chicken,” “Kids from China will love this place,” and “Is this a hangout for commies?”
 
“Commie chicken,” said another.  
 
In response, people who supported the impeachment left positive reviews such as “Stay strong,” “A chicken place run by someone with basic common sense,” “I’ll definitely visit if I go to Incheon,” and "Let me throw money at you." 
 
"Righteous chicken," said another. 
 
The restaurant’s average rating rose to 4.5 on online portals by the morning of that day.
 
As the controversy grew, the restaurant owner posted an apology on Tuesday, stating, “I sincerely apologize for the controversy caused by the inappropriate political message recently displayed outside the store.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Chicken Commie Impeachment Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years

Cherry blossoms to meet early end with 'yellow dust rain' this afternoon

Man from Kazakhstan arrested for smuggling 'zombie drug' into Korea

Owner of 'commie chicken' joint apologizes after drawing online right's ire for sign celebrating Yoon's ouster

Job Korea, Albamon offer special 'part-time jobs' as part of baseball promotion

Related Stories

Ex-Capital Defense Command chief denies he was ordered to arrest politicians during martial law

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Keychains, books, old Yoon watches: Presidential dismissal merch appears online

Rallies celebrate, denounce Yoon's impeachment in downtown Seoul

President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)