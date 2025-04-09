R&D set to commence for Hypertube high-speed transport project
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:16 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:19
Korea will begin research and development on core technology for a magnetic levitation-based train system as part of its next-generation high-speed transportation initiative, dubbed the “K-Hypertube,” set to launch this year.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday it will begin working on magnetic levitation propulsion systems, a key component of the Hypertube. The Korea Railroad Research Institute will lead the project.
The total budget for the project is 12.7 billion won ($8.5 million) over three years, with 3.68 billion won earmarked for the first year. The project will run from 2025 to 2027.
The government plans to develop and test four key technologies: a dedicated track for the Hypertube, a superconducting electromagnet system, train control systems, and the design and manufacturing of the train body.
The Hypertube concept is based on a train traveling at ultra-high speeds through a near-vacuum tube, with a pressure of 0.001 to 0.01 atm. Magnetic levitation suspends the train above the track, and electromagnetic force propels it forward. The technology began development in 2013 under the name “Hyperloop,” and is known as “Hypertube” in Korea and parts of Europe.
The Hypertube is expected to offer advantages over air travel, including faster speeds, lower environmental impact, and reduced vulnerability to weather disruptions.
The system is projected to reach speeds of up to 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) per hour, significantly faster than the current maximum speed of Korea’s high-speed rail system, KTX, which tops out at 300 km/h. A Hypertube trip from Seoul to Busan could take, in theory, less than 20 minutes, 90 minutes less compared to the 1 hour and 52 minutes on a nonstop KTX train.
The ministry noted that completing the Hypertube system will require the development of several advanced technologies beyond magnetic propulsion. These include designing and constructing vacuum-resistant tubes, maintaining airtight cabin conditions, and ensuring passenger comfort.
To oversee the project, the ministry has established a task force headed by the director of the railway bureau and composed of private-sector experts. The team will regularly review research progress and advise on key technical developments.
“This research and development marks a meaningful first step toward realizing Hypertube technology — a plane on rails,” said Yoon Jin-hwan, head of the Transport Ministry's railway bureau.
He emphasized the potential for the project to contribute to regional development and counter the decline of local populations.
“Just 20 years ago, Korea was an importer of high-speed rail technology. Today, we are a nation that develops and exports that technology, proving our capabilities and competitiveness on the global stage,” Yoon said.
“Through the development of the Hypertube — our ‘dream railway’ — we hope to lead the global rail market and extend our reach around the world.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
