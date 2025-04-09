 Self-proclaimed 'power broker,' former PPP lawmaker granted bail after bribery indictments
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Self-proclaimed 'power broker,' former PPP lawmaker granted bail after bribery indictments

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 16:07
Self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun leaves the Changwon District Court in South Gyeongsang after attending an arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 14, 2024. [NEWS1]

Self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun leaves the Changwon District Court in South Gyeongsang after attending an arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 14, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
"Power broker" Myung Tae-kyun and former conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Kim Young-sun have been granted bail after being indicted for allegedly trading money for election nominations.
 
The Changwon District Court approved bail requests filed by Myung and Kim, both of whom were indicted for violating the Political Funds Act.
 

Related Article

 
The court’s decision came 145 days after prosecutors detained the two people on Nov. 15 last year.
 
Under the terms of the bail, Myung and Kim are each required to pay 50 million won ($33,760) in bonds and are confined to their registered residences.
 
Myung and Kim were indicted for allegedly exchanging 80.7 million won between August 2022 and November 2023 through Kim’s campaign finance manager, surnamed Kang. The funds were allegedly related to Kim’s bid for nomination in the National Assembly race for Changwon’s Uichang District, South Gyeongsang.
 
In a separate case, Myung and the former chief of the Future Korea Research Institute head, Kim Tae-yeol, were also indicted for accepting 240 million won from two individuals running as preliminary candidates in the 2022 local elections. The funds were allegedly tied to securing nominations for a county governor in Goryeong, North Gyeongsang, and a city council seat in Daegu.
 
Myung had previously filed for bail in December, but the court rejected the request at that time.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Myung Tae-kyun Broker

More in Social Affairs

North Korean commando-turned-South Korean pastor Kim Shin-jo passes away at 83

NewJeans, ADOR lawyers attend injunction appeal, avoid media

Self-proclaimed 'power broker,' former PPP lawmaker granted bail after bribery indictments

Appellate court reduces sentence for woman who immolated abusive boyfriend

High-speed train ticket buyers chasing credit card points on track for ban

Related Stories

Investigate the alleged manipulation of polls (KOR)

Investigate the alleged manipulation of polls

Assembly committee submits bill to probe alleged election interference by self-styled 'power broker'

Shadowy political broker Myung Tae-kyun continued to advise first lady after election, say prosecutors

Shadowy 'political broker' boasted of close ties to presidential couple, allege prosecutors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)