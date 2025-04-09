Seoul Metro employee gets passenger off the hook in voice phishing scam
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 19:21
A Seoul subway station employee is being credited with preventing a voice phishing scam after noticing a distressed passenger on a phone call and swiftly swinging into action, according to Seoul Metro on Wednesday.
At around 6:05 p.m. on April 3, the deputy station manager of Naebang Station was conducting routine safety checks when a passenger was seen speaking on the phone in a panicked tone near the station's customer safety office.
Hearing alarming words in the call such as “my daughter,” “kidnapping,” and “transfer money,” the employee quickly suspected a voice phishing attempt.
The manager signaled the passenger discreetly with hand gestures and eye contact, then handed over a note to initiate a quiet conversation, trying not to alert the scammer on the line.
The scammer had claimed to have kidnapped the passenger's daughter and demanded 10 million won ($6,762). When the passenger told the scammer that the amount was not available, the caller issued threats and instructed them to send their entire bank balance.
The station manager asked for the passenger her husband's number in a written note and called him, confirming that their daughter was safe. The manager then alerted the police, according to Seoul Metro.
“I was overwhelmed and terrified after hearing what sounded exactly like my daughter’s voice [generated by AI]. I’m so thankful the station employee stepped in and helped me through the situation," the passenger reportedly told the subway operator.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
