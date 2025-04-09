Seoul to levy fines of up to 1 million won for feeding wild animals at public parks, spaces
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:22
Starting in July, anyone caught feeding wild animals, including pigeons and sparrows, at Seoul’s Han River parks and Gwanghwamun Square may face fines of up to 1 million won ($674), the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday.
The city will officially designate 38 areas, including urban parks and Han River parks, as “No-Feeding Zones for Harmful Wild Animals” in a notice scheduled for release on Thursday.
Under the current law, harmful wild animals are defined as those that, in large groups over time, damage crops or fruit trees, such as sparrows, magpies and crows. Animals that cause harm due to excessive population density in certain areas — like pigeons, roe deer and wild boars — also fall under this category.
An amendment to the Wildlife Protection and Management Act, which took effect in January 2024, allows local governments to ban the feeding of such animals through municipal ordinances and to impose administrative fines for violations. Authorities are also required to review the designation of no-feeding zones every three years.
The new no-feeding zones include most of Seoul’s major parks, such as Seoul Forest, Namsan Park, World Cup Park, Yeouido Park, North Seoul Dream Forest and Seoul Grand Park. Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square and 11 Han River parks — including Gwangnaru, Jamsil, Ttukseom, Jamwon, Ichon, Banpo, Mangwon, Yeouido, Nanji, Gangseo and Yanghwa — have also been designated as no-feeding zones.
Violators will face fines of 200,000 won for the first offense, 500,000 won for the second and 1 million won for the third.
The city said the regulation aims to “prevent and minimize hygiene issues caused by animal droppings and shedding, as well as property damage from the corrosion and deterioration in public spaces heavily used by residents.”
A grace period for public guidance will run through June 30. Crackdowns and fines will begin on July 1.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
