June 3 presidential election must redefine Korea’s political framework

Korea will hold its 21st presidential election on June 3, following the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol for his unconstitutional declaration of martial law. Just three years after the previous election, the country is again at a political crossroads.Leading figures have begun to enter the race. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is running for a second time, while Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo announced his candidacy on Monday. Other high-profile officials, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, are reportedly preparing their bids.Under Korea’s current presidential system, the election absorbs nearly all public and political attention. But this time, the stakes are even higher. Political division has deepened since Yoon’s removal. The economy, already unsteady, now faces mounting pressure from U.S. trade policy. A 25 percent reciprocal tariff on Korean exports, including automobiles and semiconductors, took effect Tuesday, raising serious concerns for growth.Despite these challenges, political consensus remains elusive. Experts increasingly blame the 1987 Constitution and its concentration of executive power. Without structural reform, they argue, partisan conflict will persist. That sense of urgency has led to renewed calls for constitutional revision, including from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.Yet Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has rejected Woo’s proposal, dampening momentum for reform. Some voices within his party have gone further. Lawmaker Yang Moon-seok wrote on Facebook, “Constitutional reform? Give it to the dogs. Shut your mouth.” Jeong Chung-rae added, “Stop playing speaker and provoking the public.”Such remarks, aimed even at moderate reform advocates, threaten to derail meaningful dialogue. Lee must show leadership in curbing inflammatory rhetoric within his party.The People Power Party, seeking another mandate without taking responsibility for the recent crisis, also faces criticism. Its failure to offer a clear apology may alienate voters.The June 3 election must go beyond choosing a new president. It should be a turning point — an opportunity to end the politics of confrontation and begin building a more balanced and cooperative system. Constitutional reform is not a partisan agenda but a national task. A restructured presidency with stronger checks and balances would lay the groundwork for stability and unity.Korea must use this election not only to reset leadership, but also to reshape the political system itself.