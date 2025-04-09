Hitting streak snapped at 8 games for Giants' Lee Jung-hoo

The second-longest hitting streak of Lee Jung-hoo's big league career ended at eight games, after his San Francisco Giants were shut out for the second time straight.Lee batted 0-for-4 from the No. 3 spot as the Giants fell to the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday.After going hitless on Opening Day on March 27, Lee had hit safely in his next eight straight games before being held in check Tuesday. The eight-game run was the second-longest hit streak of Lee's MLB career. He had an 11-game streak as a rookie in 2024.Lee grounded out to catcher in the first inning and lined out to second baseman Gavin Lux in the third.Lee reached on Lux's error in the sixth before flying out in his final trip to the plate in the ninth.The Giants managed just four hits in the loss, a day after also getting held to just four hits in a 2-0 defeat.Lee is batting .300/.349/.450 in 10 games this season. He has already set career highs with three steals and six doubles, which put him in a three-way tie for the MLB lead.Yonhap