 Job Korea, Albamon offer special 'part-time jobs' as part of baseball promotion
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:45
Fans watch a KBO game between the Hanwha Eagles and Kia Tigers at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon on March 30. [YONHAP]

In a rare opportunity for baseball fans and aspiring entertainers alike, job platforms Job Korea and Albamon have listed part-time gigs with a twist: getting paid to take the ceremonial first pitch, first swing or sing the national anthem at a professional baseball game. 
 
The event is scheduled for April 30 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Eagles Park, where the Hanwha Eagles will face off against the LG Twins in a KBO game.  
 

Each selected participant will earn 1 million won ($675) for performing one of the pre-game duties. Applicants for the first pitch can apply through Job Korea, while those hoping to swing the bat can do so via Albamon. In both cases, hopefuls must submit a personal story or motivation with their application, which will be evaluated prior to final selection. 
 
There are also performance-based incentives. First pitchers can earn up to an additional 200,000 won based on the speed of their throw, while batters can score a 100,000 won bonus for a celebratory pose after their swing.
 
Beyond the paycheck, perks include tickets to the game, Hanwha Eagles uniforms co-branded with Job Korea and Albamon logos, and commemorative photos from the event.
 
As for those aiming to belt out the national anthem, up to three teams will be selected. There are no age or nationality restrictions, but applicants must upload a video of their performance to social media or YouTube and include the link with their application.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
