 KFA President Chung Mong-gyu finalizes executive body
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

KFA President Chung Mong-gyu finalizes executive body

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:56 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:59
Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu speaks after being elected to a fourth term at the KFA House in central Seoul on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu speaks after being elected to a fourth term at the KFA House in central Seoul on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

 
Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu has appointed former K3 team Daejeon Korail FC manager Kim Seung-hee as KFA executive director and finalized the formation of his executive body, the association announced Wednesday.
 
Chung formed his executive committee, composed of 27 members including five vice presidents, committee chairs and board members.
 

Related Article

Kim has ample experience in Korean football. The KFA said Kim’s familiarity with the division system and youth development made him a strong candidate to coordinate stakeholders and lead reform.
 
Kim spent 35 years at Daejeon Korail as a player, assistant coach and manager. 
 
“I feel a deep sense of responsibility,” he said. “I’ll make sure voices from the field are reflected in KFA policy.”
 
The KFA also announced five vice presidents recommended by affiliated organizations. Lee Yong-soo, an honorary professor at Sejong University, will oversee planning and strategy. Kim Byung-ji, the former national team goalkeeper who is CEO of Gangwon FC, and Shin Jeong-sik, head of the Jeonnam Football Association, will represent the K League and regional associations.
 
Former Vietnamese national team manager Park Hang-seo and ex-Indonesian national team boss Shin Tae-yong were also appointed as vice presidents to support the national team and manage international affairs.
 
The KFA also named Hyun Young-min, a former national team defender and commentator, as chair of the National Team Committee. Hyun is the youngest figure to take the role at 45. The KFA said the appointment reflects Chung’s push to cultivate younger administrators.
 
The National Team Committee is responsible for selecting the national team manager.
 
Jeon Han-jin, vice president of the East Asian Football Federation, will lead the KFA's newly formed International Affairs Committee. The committee will oversee Korea’s Asian Cup bids and liaise with FIFA and other global football governing bodies.
 
The formation of Chung's new executive body comes after he was elected to a fourth term in February. His term runs through the start of 2029.

BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Chung Mong-gyu KFA Executive body

More in Football

KFA President Chung Mong-gyu finalizes executive body

Dutch club Feyenoord signs 17-year-old Boin High School student Bae Seung-gyun

Korean women's football team goes down 2-0 to Australia in friendly match

FC Barcelona to play friendly match against K League's Daegu in August

Seol Young-woo's Red Star clinches Serbian SuperLiga title

Related Stories

KFA chief Chung Mong-gyu to lead East Asian Football Federation

Chung Mong-gyu calls for end to 'groundless slander' in election campaign as he seeks fourth term

KFA Chair Chung Mong-gyu flies to Bangkok for uncontested AFC election

KFA takes sports ministry to court over demand for disciplinary action on chief

Controversial KFA president Chung Mong-gyu elected to fourth term
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)