KFA President Chung Mong-gyu finalizes executive body
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:56 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:59
Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu has appointed former K3 team Daejeon Korail FC manager Kim Seung-hee as KFA executive director and finalized the formation of his executive body, the association announced Wednesday.
Chung formed his executive committee, composed of 27 members including five vice presidents, committee chairs and board members.
Kim has ample experience in Korean football. The KFA said Kim’s familiarity with the division system and youth development made him a strong candidate to coordinate stakeholders and lead reform.
Kim spent 35 years at Daejeon Korail as a player, assistant coach and manager.
“I feel a deep sense of responsibility,” he said. “I’ll make sure voices from the field are reflected in KFA policy.”
The KFA also announced five vice presidents recommended by affiliated organizations. Lee Yong-soo, an honorary professor at Sejong University, will oversee planning and strategy. Kim Byung-ji, the former national team goalkeeper who is CEO of Gangwon FC, and Shin Jeong-sik, head of the Jeonnam Football Association, will represent the K League and regional associations.
Former Vietnamese national team manager Park Hang-seo and ex-Indonesian national team boss Shin Tae-yong were also appointed as vice presidents to support the national team and manage international affairs.
The KFA also named Hyun Young-min, a former national team defender and commentator, as chair of the National Team Committee. Hyun is the youngest figure to take the role at 45. The KFA said the appointment reflects Chung’s push to cultivate younger administrators.
The National Team Committee is responsible for selecting the national team manager.
Jeon Han-jin, vice president of the East Asian Football Federation, will lead the KFA's newly formed International Affairs Committee. The committee will oversee Korea’s Asian Cup bids and liaise with FIFA and other global football governing bodies.
The formation of Chung's new executive body comes after he was elected to a fourth term in February. His term runs through the start of 2029.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG
