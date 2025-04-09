5.8-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:01 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:25
A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.
The Central Weather Administration measured the quake at 5.8 magnitude. The shaking in Taipei lasted only a few seconds.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5 quake was about 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast with a depth of 69 kilometers. Deeper quakes can be widely felt while generally causing less damage than shallow quakes.
AP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)