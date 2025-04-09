 5.8-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

5.8-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:01 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:25
A worker cleans the floor in a shop in Taiwan after an earthquake on Jan. 21. [AP/YONHAP]

A worker cleans the floor in a shop in Taiwan after an earthquake on Jan. 21. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.
 
The Central Weather Administration measured the quake at 5.8 magnitude. The shaking in Taipei lasted only a few seconds.
 

Related Article

 
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5 quake was about 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast with a depth of 69 kilometers. Deeper quakes can be widely felt while generally causing less damage than shallow quakes.

AP
tags Earthquake Taiwan Taipei

More in World

5.8-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan

Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic leaves more than 60 dead, 160 injured

Italian authority levies hefty fines against Colosseum ticketing agencies

Taiwan says it can have negotiations with U.S. any time on tariffs

Trump threatens 50% more tariffs on China

Related Stories

Korea offers $500,000 to Taiwan for earthquake relief

Korea off to rough start at Premier12 with 6-3 loss to Chinese Taipei

Exploring Taipei's trendy destinations, from top hotels to love temples and hot springs

At least nine dead as 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan

1,700 evacuate Korea Post building due to unknown package
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)