5.8-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.The Central Weather Administration measured the quake at 5.8 magnitude. The shaking in Taipei lasted only a few seconds.The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5 quake was about 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast with a depth of 69 kilometers. Deeper quakes can be widely felt while generally causing less damage than shallow quakes.AP