Korea launches alliance to become top player in humanoid robotics by 2030
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:58
Korea launched a sweeping national initiative to position itself as a top player in humanoid robotics by the end of 2030, uniting academia, private industry and government in a concerted push to close the gap with global giants.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a launch ceremony for the “K-Humanoid Alliance” at the Plaza Hotel in central Seoul on Thursday. Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Seoul National University President Ryu Hong-lim were among the more than 350 attendees.
The newly formed alliance brings together over 40 organizations from the private sector, academia and research. Members include renowned universities such as Seoul National University, KAIST and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech). Robotics companies like Rainbow Robotics and Arobot have also joined, along with large firms such as Doosan Robotics, LG Electronics and HD Hyundai Robotics.
Humanoid robots, powered by AI, are designed to think and act like humans. Global tech giants such as Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia are investing heavily in commercializing these systems. While Korea has demonstrated strong technological potential in international competitions, it still lags behind countries like the United States and China in terms of investment and work force.
To close the gap, the government believes it must consolidate national capabilities across research and industry. The K-Humanoid Alliance aims to do exactly that by combining the strengths of universities, companies and research institutes.
The alliance will initially focus on developing robot AI, the equivalent of a humanoid robot’s brain. It plans to create a "robot AI foundation model" by 2028. Core components such as sensors and actuators are also being developed. Companies in the alliance will collaborate to produce advanced torque sensors for object manipulation, tactile sensors to mimic human touch as well as lightweight, flexible actuators.
The ministry will support these efforts with funding from its existing robotics R&D, infrastructure and testing budgets. Projects involving two or more alliance members will receive priority funding.
The government plans to expand this year’s 200 billion won ($137 million) robotics budget and will continue coordinating with other ministries and the National Assembly.
“The humanoid sector is expected to grow from $1.5 billion this year to $38 billion by 2035 — a 25-fold increase,” said Ahn.
“This is a promising field directly tied to the future competitiveness of our manufacturing sector. With the combined efforts of academia, industry and research, the ministry will fully support our goal of becoming a global leader in humanoids.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
