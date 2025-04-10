'Very Important Babies': Retailers target younger customers with colorful stores and snacks
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 21:10
Retailers are stepping up efforts to attract VIBs — “Very Important Babies” — as families increasingly prioritize spending on their children amid Korea’s low birthrate.
The growing trend has expanded beyond traditional children's clothing and toys to include kid-friendly snacks, instant noodles and more.
Lotte Department Store’s Incheon branch announced Thursday that it had completed a yearlong renovation of its third-floor children’s section, reopening it as a 3,306-square-meter (35,585-square-foot) premium kids zone called Kinder Universe.
The space features about 30 domestic and global brands including Brownbreath Kids, Bene Bene, Nike Kids and Marithe Kids. The new interior emphasizes warm colors and a cozy atmosphere tailored to young customers.
Retailers say that focusing on children’s sections pays off because parents who shop for kids often make additional purchases in other product categories. Nine out of 10 customers who bought kids’ items at its Lotte Department Store’s Incheon location also purchased products from other sections, according to the department store chain.
“Kid customers are not only key consumers now, but also future core customers,” a Lotte Department Store spokesperson said. “Renovating the kids section is about securing long-term potential demand in the area and improving the customer experience.”
Other retailers are seeing similar success. The VIPS restaurant at Lotte Town Eunpyeong, which opened in April 2024, has welcomed more than 140,000 visitors in just one year, ranking among the top-performing locations nationwide.
The restaurant includes kid-friendly spaces such as a playroom designed like an amusement park, a family room with a crib, and a photo zone for children. It also offers kid-centric menu items such as churros, ice cream pearls and miniature sausage skewers.
“We've captured demand from families with young children by creating a child-friendly space with tailored menus and services,” said a CJ Foodville representative.
Food products specifically targeted at children are also increasing.
Harim’s kids food brand Foodie Buddy has released a line of low-sodium instant noodles made with natural ingredients. Last month, it launched its Pink Fondant Ramen, featuring beet-colored noodles and fish cake shaped like flowers.
Originally introduced as a limited edition of 300,000 units last November, the product became so popular it sold out within a month and has since been added to the company’s regular lineup.
Convenience stores are also joining the race to attract VIB customers. CU, operated by BGF Retail, launched snacks exclusively for children aged two to seven, including injeolmi rice crackers and baked potato rice crackers.
“This isn’t just about increasing sales in the short term,” said Ryu Jin-young, snack food team manager at BGF Retail. “Offering customized snacks for children under 10 at convenience stores is part of a long-term strategy to secure future customers.”
