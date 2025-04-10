Finance minister says economic impact of U.S. tariffs reduced amid temporary pause
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 11:16
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said on Thursday that the economic shock of U.S. reciprocal tariffs had been reduced to some extent for the time being.
U.S. President Donald Trump suspended higher reciprocal tariffs, including the 25 percent duties on imports from Korea, for 90 days, less than a day after they came into effect.
REUTERS
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)