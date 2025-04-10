Korea Exchange activates sidecar trading curb on benchmark Kospi
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 09:23 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 09:37
The Korea Exchange said on Thursday a sidecar trading curb had been activated on the Kospi index at 9:06 a.m., halting program trading for five minutes.
The Kopsi was up 4.9 percent as of 9:08 a.m. The sidecar curb is activated when there are sharp gains or losses of more than 5 percent in the futures market.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)