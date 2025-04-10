 Korea Exchange activates sidecar trading curb on benchmark Kospi
Korea Exchange activates sidecar trading curb on benchmark Kospi

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 09:23 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 09:37
The Kospi is seen on a screen at a trading room in Hana Bank, Jung District, central Seoul on April 10. [YONHAP]

The Korea Exchange said on Thursday a sidecar trading curb had been activated on the Kospi index at 9:06 a.m., halting program trading for five minutes.
 
The Kopsi was up 4.9 percent as of 9:08 a.m. The sidecar curb is activated when there are sharp gains or losses of more than 5 percent in the futures market.
 

 

Reuters
