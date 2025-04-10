Five imported car brands to recall 117,925 vehicles in Korea due to defects
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 10:53
Five carmakers — Volvo Cars Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Nissan Korea — will voluntarily recall a combined 117,925 vehicles across 49 models due to manufacturing defects, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday.
Volvo will recall 95,573 units of eight models, including the XC60, starting April 21, due to a software error in the event data recorder (EDR) that could prevent driving information from being properly recorded.
A total of 1,560 units of three Volvo models, including the XC60, will be recalled from Friday due to the risk of fire caused by defective drive batteries.
Mercedes-Benz Korea will begin recalling 17,285 units of nine models, including the S580 4MATIC, on Friday due to concerns that brake fluid could leak as a result of insufficient durability of the brake hoses.
MAN Truck & Bus Korea is already recalling 1,515 units of 24 models, including the TGX Tractor, after finding that overloading in the central vehicle control unit could cause the gear to unexpectedly shift from Drive (D) to Neutral (N). The recall began on April 1.
Jaguar Land Rover Korea will recall 1,401 units of four models, including the New Range Rover P530 LWB, starting Monday due to the possibility of water infiltration into the rearview camera, which could prevent the image from displaying properly.
Nissan Korea is recalling 591 units of the Pathfinder after finding that corrosion in the manual hood latch mechanism could cause the hood to open while driving. The recall began on April 1.
Consumers can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the automobile recall website (car.go.kr) or calling the recall center at 080-357-2500.
