Hyundai Mobis hosts U.S. mobility tech conference to boost North American outreach

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 11:16
Visitors look around the Hyundai Mobis exhibition booth at the 2025 CES in January in Las Vegas. [HYUNDAI MOBIS]

Hyundai Mobis the auto parts unit of Hyundai Motor Group, held an annual mobility tech show in the United States this week, highlighting its vision and investment strategy for the North American market.
 
The company's fourth Mobis Mobility Day event was held in Detroit on Wednesday, and showcased its latest developments in software-defined vehicles, electrification and electronic components.
 

More than 200 participants, including representatives from North American automakers and startups, attended the event, the company said.
 
Hyundai Mobis engineers and staff from its North American research and development center led the presentations, offering a detailed overview of the company's global innovation strategy.
 
With a significant share of the company's recent global orders coming from North American clients, Hyundai Mobis said it aims to deepen collaboration with local startups to co-develop cutting-edge technologies and improve market responsiveness.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Hyundai Mobis tech show Detroit

