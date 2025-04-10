LG Group Chairman Koo pushes 'customer-first' philosophy at company awards event

Five imported car brands to recall 117,925 vehicles in Korea due to defects

Hyundai Mobis hosts U.S. mobility tech conference to boost North American outreach

Paldo, Thailand's CP Group sign MOU on partnership in Southeast Asia

Related Stories

LG chief calls for action in 'golden time to stay No. 1' in India during visit

LG head tells colleagues to 'break free from convention' at generative AI workshop

LG focuses on its ‘ABC’ strategy to future-proof its fortunes

LG Chairman says Tromm, OLED and batteries were top products of 2023

LG Corporation to invest 2 trillion won in recycling