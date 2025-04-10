LG Group Chairman Koo pushes 'customer-first' philosophy at company awards event
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:05 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:34
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo reaffirmed the conglomerate’s commitment to putting customers first during the 2025 LG Awards on Wednesday, emphasizing that “the most important standard we must always prioritize is the customer.”
The annual event, held at the LG Academy in Icheon, Gyeonggi, celebrated outstanding achievements in customer value innovation within the group.
Since its inception in 2019, the LG Awards has recognized 492 teams and more than 4,000 individuals. This year’s ceremony gathered around 500 participants, including LG executives, customer representatives and award recipients.
Eighty-seven teams comprising 680 individuals were honored in this year’s edition. The Grand Prize for Customer Delight was awarded to one individual and two teams for foundational innovation and future innovation.
In the category for individuals, Moon Sung-guk, a senior researcher at LG Electronics, received top honors for developing the “Clean View” feature, which addresses hygiene concerns in air conditioners.
LG Energy Solution’s Infra FA Technology division earned the foundational innovation award for a logistics solution powered by autonomous mobile robots. The future innovation award went to LG Innotek’s Optical Solution Division for advancing camera module technology.
“Our journey toward creating unique future value must continue,” Koo said in a speech to the award winners.
“The most important standard that must always come first is the customer. Let’s evolve LG’s DNA of challenge and transformation to deliver new, differentiated values and build a future where customers love LG even more.”
LG also inaugurated its first-ever LG Awards Hall of Fame this year in the lobby of LG Academy's Yeonam Hall. The display features plaques engraved with the names and achievements of Grand Prize winners. Each LG affiliate will establish similar spaces to showcase their awardees, and the names of top recipients will be displayed in key meeting rooms to inspire a culture of customer value across the organization.
Winners will also receive cash prizes and opportunities to participate in overseas workshops.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)