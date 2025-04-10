LS Cable wins $137 million high-voltage cable deal from Singapore
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 15:43
LS Cable & System (LS C&S), Korea's biggest cable company, said Thursday it had secured a 200 billion won ($137 million) contract to supply high-voltage cables to Singapore.
The deal, signed with Singapore's power supply authority, is part of a major energy infrastructure project aimed at transmitting solar-generated electricity from Indonesia to Singapore.
Under the agreement, LS C&S will provide 230-kilovolt cables for an underground transmission section, with responsibilities covering manufacturing, construction and installation.
The company said it is negotiating additional contract worth 150 billion won for more underground cable sections.
LS C&S expects the recent deals to pave the way for expansion into Southeast Asia's cable submarine cable sector.
