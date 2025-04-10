LS Cable wins $137 million high-voltage cable deal from Singapore

LS Cable & System (LS C&S), Korea's biggest cable company, said Thursday it had secured a 200 billion won ($137 million) contract to supply high-voltage cables to Singapore.The deal, signed with Singapore's power supply authority, is part of a major energy infrastructure project aimed at transmitting solar-generated electricity from Indonesia to Singapore.Under the agreement, LS C&S will provide 230-kilovolt cables for an underground transmission section, with responsibilities covering manufacturing, construction and installation.The company said it is negotiating additional contract worth 150 billion won for more underground cable sections.LS C&S expects the recent deals to pave the way for expansion into Southeast Asia's cable submarine cable sector.Yonhap