Paldo, Thailand's CP Group sign MOU on partnership in Southeast Asia
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:49
Korean food company Paldo said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Thailand's leading conglomerate for business cooperation in Southeast Asian markets.
Paldo and Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop new products, expand offline sales networks and launch localized products for customers in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, the company said in a press release.
It is the first time Paldo has signed an MOU on business expansion with a local firm in Thailand.
The company has exported its products, including its famous ramyeon product, Paldo Bibimmyeon, to the country.
CP Group has a wide range of businesses, from food products to distribution and telecommunications.
