 Paldo, Thailand's CP Group sign MOU on partnership in Southeast Asia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Paldo, Thailand's CP Group sign MOU on partnership in Southeast Asia

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:49
From left: Paldo Chief Executive Officer Kwon Sung-kyun, CP AXTRA CEO Tanit Chearavanont and CP Korea CEO Kim Woo-young posing for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for a business partnership in Southeast Asian markets at Paldo's headquarters building in Seocho, southern Seoul, on April 9. [YONHAP]

From left: Paldo Chief Executive Officer Kwon Sung-kyun, CP AXTRA CEO Tanit Chearavanont and CP Korea CEO Kim Woo-young posing for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for a business partnership in Southeast Asian markets at Paldo's headquarters building in Seocho, southern Seoul, on April 9. [YONHAP]

 
Korean food company Paldo said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Thailand's leading conglomerate for business cooperation in Southeast Asian markets.
 
Paldo and Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop new products, expand offline sales networks and launch localized products for customers in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, the company said in a press release.
 

It is the first time Paldo has signed an MOU on business expansion with a local firm in Thailand.
 
The company has exported its products, including its famous ramyeon product, Paldo Bibimmyeon, to the country.
 
CP Group has a wide range of businesses, from food products to distribution and telecommunications.

