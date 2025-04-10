Paldo, Thailand's CP Group sign MOU on partnership in Southeast Asia

Korean food company Paldo said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Thailand's leading conglomerate for business cooperation in Southeast Asian markets.Paldo and Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop new products, expand offline sales networks and launch localized products for customers in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, the company said in a press release.It is the first time Paldo has signed an MOU on business expansion with a local firm in Thailand.The company has exported its products, including its famous ramyeon product, Paldo Bibimmyeon, to the country.CP Group has a wide range of businesses, from food products to distribution and telecommunications.Yonhap