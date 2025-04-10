Legoland Korea welcomes world's first Masters of Spinjitzu roller coaster
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 17:33
- JIN EUN-SOO
CHUNCHEON, Gangwon - A roller coaster with 360-degree rotating seats inspired by Ninjago’s martial arts technique opens in Legoland Korea on Friday, attempting to appeal to a wider age range of children with its most thrilling attraction to date.
The new ride is the result of a 20 billion won ($14.7 million) investment by the park's parent company, Merlin Entertainment, and is located on the expanded 2,640-square-meter (28,400-square-foot) site at the Ninjago cluster zone within the theme park.
The theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon, held an opening ceremony for the Masters of Spinjitzu roller coaster on Thursday. The ride, which is based on the Spinjitzu technique — a spinning move used by ninjas to fight the evils of the universe of Ninjago — is opening in Korea in a first among the 10 global Legoland outlets.
“Masters of Spinjitzu is a ride where you can feel the most G-force out of all our attractions and it gives you the strongest sense of acceleration.”
The train comprises four carriages equipped with four seats. Each carriage rotates 360 degrees while traveling over a course on a 346-meter slope. Its maximum speed is 57 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour), which is the fastest out of all attractions available at Legoland parks globally.
It doesn't quite reach the 100-kilometer-per-hour speed reached by T-Express in Everland, one of Korea's best-known roller coasters, underscoring Legloand Korea's attempt to stay focused on attractions for kids aged between two and 12.
“We wanted to touch on children’s imaginations through storytelling. This spinning roller coaster is motivated by the swirling Ninjago technique, reflecting its theme throughout the attraction,” the CEO said.
It has also renewed the Bricktopia Lounge, where parents and their children can dine with an 80-meter moving conveyor belt carrying 250,000 Lego bricks.
“This kind of experience isn’t something you can do at a place near your house. We wanted to offer something unique where kids can play and improve creativity at the same time,” he said.
Legoland Korea has nine clusters — Bricktopia, Brick Street, Lego Castle, Lego City, Lego Ninjago World, Pirate Shores, Miniland and Watermaze — each brimming with distinctive themes.
Lego Castle, for example, has attractions inspired by a "knight and princess" theme while the Miniland presents Lego versions of Korea’s landmarks.
Despite receiving a mediocre response from the public since opening in 2022 due to not-so-thrilling attractions as well as poor accessibility, Legoland Korea pins hopes on new attractions and content.
"For the next five years, we will focus on attractions that can endure the country's hottest summer days and the coldest winter days by coming up with water-related attractions for summer and indoor facilities for both summer and winter," the CEO said.
"We think we have barely tapped into even a fraction of Lego's full potential. We plan to continue to dig into Lego's intellectual property without collaborating with external content."
A one-day pass for Legoland Korea starts from 65,000 won for adults and 55,000 won for children under 12.
