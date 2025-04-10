Medical students must return to class before admission talks begin (KOR)

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) has recently called for formal talks with the government and the National Assembly over medical school admissions, signaling a shift in its longstanding opposition to the government’s healthcare reform.For over a year, the KMA resisted the plan to increase the number of medical students. Now, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the association says it is open to freezing admissions at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 students for the 2026 academic year.This change in tone is a step in the right direction. But it is not enough.The KMA’s condition — that admissions must be frozen before any dialogue begins — raises doubts about its commitment to a real solution. It also ignores the Education Ministry’s position: class operations must first return to normal before any decisions about next year’s enrollment can be made. Thousands of medical students are still boycotting classes. Talking about numbers while education remains on hold only creates confusion and sends the wrong message to students now at risk of failing the semester.Civil society groups have also voiced strong opposition to the KMA’s demands. The Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union said that doctors’ continued focus on their own interests is unacceptable, especially after society tried to consider their concerns about medical work force planning. The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice called the proposed freeze a “national deception.” Public support for increasing the number of doctors remains solid. A recent survey found that over half of enrolled medical students and their parents oppose cutting admissions.The KMA should recognize that this crisis has already caused real harm — to students, to public trust and to the health system overall. Protests and rallies will not repair that damage. What the public needs now is a return to normal operations in classrooms, hospitals and training sites. That must come before any negotiations on enrollment numbers.The KMA is planning a national delegates’ meeting and a protest later this month. But what Korea’s medical community really needs is leadership that prioritizes the future of healthcare — not just its own interests. Medical students are a national asset. They should not be caught in the middle of a political and professional dispute.First, get them back to class. Then, start talking.대한의사협회가 그제 정부와 국회에 “논의 테이블을 마련해 달라”고 요청하면서 의·정 갈등이 새 국면을 맞았다. 의대 증원 등 정부 의료정책에 반발해 온 의협이 1년2개월 만에 전향적인 자세를 보인 건 늦었지만 다행스러운 일이다. 윤석열 전 대통령 파면으로 정국이 급변하는 데 따른 변화로 풀이된다. 의협 대변인은 “무리한 정책을 추진했던 윤 전 대통령이 탄핵당하면서 전공의·의대생이 입었던 상처도 많이 위로받았다고 평가한다”고 했다. 의대 정원 2000명 증원을 강하게 밀어붙인 장본인이 사라졌으니 전공의·의대생들이 의료와 교육의 현장에 복귀할 수 있게 됐다는 의미다. 의협은 2026학년도 의대 정원을 증원 이전 수준인 3058명으로 동결할 수 있다는 정부안에 동의한다는 입장도 처음으로 밝혔다. 증원된 만큼 축소해야 한다는 강경론에서 한발 물러난 모습이다.그러나 의협의 태세 전환만으로는 의·정 간 갈등의 골이 메워지긴 어렵다. 직능 이기주의에 빠진 의사단체와 미숙한 정책 능력을 보인 정부에 대한 국민과 시민사회의 불신도 크다. 특히 의협이 내년도 의대 정원 동결을 대화의 전제로 내세운 것은 소통 의지를 의심케 한다. 의대 수업이 정상화돼야 내년도 모집인원 확정이 가능하다는 교육부의 입장은 안중에도 없는 태도다. 유급 위기에 처한 학생들에게 잘못된 선택을 유도할 수도 있다. 의대생들의 수업 복귀를 위해 정원 동결과 원칙 고수 카드를 꺼낸 교육부가 의협의 일방적인 요구를 받아주기는 힘들 것이다.의협은 시민사회단체의 목소리에도 귀를 기울여야 한다. 전국보건의료산업노조는 어제 “과학적 수급 추계를 주장해 온 의사 집단의 요구를 우리 사회 공동체가 어렵게 수용했음에도 앞뒤 가리지 않고 제 이익만을 수호하려는 요구는 절대로 수용돼서는 안 된다”며 정원 동결에 반대했다. 경실련은 “대국민 사기극”이라고도 했다. 윤 전 대통령의 2000명 증원 정책은 거칠었지만, 의대 증원과 의료개혁은 국민적 공감대가 형성된 개혁 과제라는 사실을 의협과 의료계는 명심해야 한다. 한 입시학원의 설문조사에 따르면 수험생과 학부모의 53%는 의대 정원 축소에 반대하고 있다.이런 가운데 의료계 내부에선 윤 전 대통령과 함께 의대 증원 등의 정책을 주도·강행한 관료들의 책임을 묻지 않으면 의·정 협의가 불가하다는 강경론까지 나온다고 한다. 의료계가 계엄령에 ‘처단’ 대상이라고 적혔던 것에 분풀이하듯 탄핵 이후 정국에 임하는 건 바람직하지 않다. 국가의 자산인 의대생들이 선의의 피해자가 되지 않도록 의료계의 어른들이 합리적인 해법을 찾아야 한다.