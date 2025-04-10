Why we should avoid late-night snacks (KOR)

After a long day at work, it’s only natural to crave a late-night snack — especially for those who work the night shift. But it's best to resist the temptation. A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School finds that limiting meals to daytime hours may help mitigate the health risks associated with working at night.Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study involved 20 healthy adults. Though the sample size was small, the randomized controlled design enabled researchers to establish causality. Participants followed identical schedules for sleep, meals, light exposure, posture and activity, ensuring that the only variable was the timing of their meals. Over a 32-hour period, they stayed in dim lighting, remained in consistent positions, and ate identical snacks every hour before participating in a simulated night shift. One group was instructed to eat during both day and night; the other, only during the day.Night shifts have long been linked to elevated cardiovascular risk. To investigate this, researchers measured markers of autonomic nervous system activity, blood clotting risk (specifically, levels of plasminogen activator inhibitor-1), and blood pressure changes. They found that these risk factors increased only among those who ate during both the day and night. In contrast, participants who ate exclusively during the day showed no such changes — their levels remained consistent. The quantity and content of the meals were identical across groups; the only difference was when the food was consumed.The findings echo a previous study by the same team in 2021. In that experiment, 19 young adults underwent simulated night shifts. Half were restricted to daytime meals, while the rest ate during both day and night, mimicking typical shift-work patterns. The results showed that those who ate only during the day maintained stable blood sugar levels, while those who ate at night as well saw a 6.4 percent increase from baseline.Similarly, a 2020 U.S. study found that when young adults ate dinner at 10 p.m., they burned less fat and experienced a 20 percent increase in blood glucose levels compared to when they ate the same meal at 6 p.m. Elevated blood sugar poses serious health risks, potentially leading to diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.Though the latest study was conducted over just two weeks, and further research is needed to examine long-term effects, the takeaway is compelling: simply shifting meal times to daylight hours — without reducing food intake—could help reduce the health risks of night work.So, the next time you find yourself tempted by a late-night snack after a long shift, remember this: humans are diurnal creatures. If night shifts are unavoidable, the least you can do is skip the midnight snack.늦게까지 일하고 나면 야식을 먹고 싶어지기 마련이다. 야간 근무를 하는 사람은 더 그렇다. 하지만 밤에는 안 먹는 게 좋다. 미국 하버드 의대 브리검 여성병원의 새로운 연구에 따르면 낮 시간에만 식사를 하는 것이 야간 근무에 따른 건강상 위험을 피하는 데 도움이 되기 때문이다.학술지 ‘네이처 커뮤니케이션’에 실린 이번 연구는 20명의 건강한 성인 남녀를 대상으로 했다. 소규모이기는 하지만 인과성을 확인할 수 있는 무작위 대조 방식으로 진행되었다. 참가자들의 수면, 식사, 빛 노출, 신체 자세, 활동 일정을 똑같이 맞춰서 식사 시간 말고 다른 변수가 결과에 영향을 주지 않도록 했다. 참가자들은 32시간 동안 희미한 불빛 아래서 일정 자세를 유지하고 매시간 동일한 간식을 먹은 다음 모의 야간 근무에 참여했다. 이때 일부 참가자는 낮과 밤에 식사하도록 하고 일부는 낮에만 식사하도록 했다.야간 근무는 심혈관계 위험을 증가시키는 것으로 알려져 있다. 연구진은 실제로 그런 변화가 있는지 자율 신경계 지표, 혈전 위험 증가 요소(플라스미노겐 활성화 억제인자-1), 혈압 변화를 조사했다. 그 결과, 이들 심혈관 위험 요소는 낮·밤에 모두 식사한 참가자들에게만 증가한 것으로 나타났다. 야간 근무를 하더라도 낮에만 식사한 사람들은 위험 요소가 이전과 동일한 수준으로 유지되었다. 식사량이나 식단에는 차이가 없었고 단지 식사 시간만 달리했을 뿐인데 이런 차이가 나타난 것이다.동일 연구팀이 2021년 발표한 다른 연구에서도 결과는 비슷했다. 19명의 젊은 성인을 대상으로 모의 야간 근무를 하도록 하고 참가자 절반은 낮에만 먹도록 했다. 나머지 절반은 보통 야간 근무할 때 그렇듯 낮에도 먹고 밤에도 먹도록 했다. 연구 결과, 낮에만 식사한 사람은 혈당치가 야간 근무 전과 달라지지 않았지만 낮·밤에 모두 식사한 사람은 기준 혈당 수치에서 평균 6.4%가 증가했다. 2020년 미국 연구에서도 이와 비슷하게 젊은 성인 참가자들이 오후 10시에 저녁을 먹었을 때 동일한 식단으로 오후 6시에 먹었을 때보다 지방을 덜 연소하고 혈당 수치가 20% 높아지는 것으로 나타났다. 이렇게 혈당 수치가 높아지면 건강에 큰 위협이 된다. 당뇨병·비만·심장병과 같은 질환 위험이 높아질 수 있기 때문이다.이번 연구는 2주 동안 짧게 진행된 것이므로 낮에만 식사하는 것의 장기적 효과에 대해서는 추가 연구가 필요하다. 하지만 식사량이 아니라 식사 시간을 낮으로 한정하는 것만으로 야간 근무의 건강상 위험을 줄일 수 있다면 충분히 도전해볼 만한 일이 아닌가. 늦은 밤에 일하고 나서 야식의 유혹에 흔들린다면 기억하자. 사람은 주행성 동물이다. 야간 근무를 피할 수 없다면 야식이라도 피하는 게 좋다.