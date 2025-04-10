Ateez's San shows his love for Namhae
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 12:31
- YOON SO-YEON
San of boy band Ateez continued to show his love for his hometown Namhae with donations and special events.
Ateez's agency KQ Entertainment said Thursday that San will take part in the Namhae Spring Walk festival set to take place on April 19 at the South Gyeongsang county of Namhae.
San has been working as the honorary ambassador of Namhae tourism, frequently introducing himself as "The first celebrity to come from the treasure island of South Gyeongsang's Namhae County, Namhae-eup." He donated 5 million won ($3,430.00) to the "I Love Gohyang" regional donation program in 2023.
Tickets for the Namhae Spring Walk festival will be sold at the Namhae County homepage began on Saturday. A total of 500 spots will be open until April 16 on a first-come-first-served basis. The price is 10,000 won.
Ateez will kick off its “In Your Fantasy” world tour with two shows on July 5 and 6 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
Following the domestic leg of the tour, the band will perform in North America, starting in Atlanta on July 10.
In North America, Ateez is set to hold concerts in New York City on July 13, Baltimore on July 16, Nashville on July 19, Orlando on July 22, Chicago on July 26, Tacoma on July 30, San Jose on Aug. 2, Los Angeles on Aug. 8, Glendale on Aug. 12 and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
The tour will then continue in major cities in Japan with three shows each day from Sept. 13 through 15 in Saitama, two on Sept. 20 and 21 in Nagoya and two more concerts on Sept. 22 and 23 in Kobe.
