 Sangyeon of The Boyz donates 30 million won to North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:32
Sangyeon of boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Sangyeon of boy band The Boyz donated 30 million won ($21,000) to help the North Gyeongsang region recover from the aftermath of last month's massive wildfires.
 
The Boyz singer made the donation in the name of The B, the band's official fan club, according to his agency One Hundred Label.
 

The donation will also go to improving the working conditions of firefighters, the agency said. 
 
"I hope this can console the hearts of those who have been hurt by the recent wildfires," Sangyeon said in a press release. "I made this donation as a way to pay gratitude to the firefighters who fulfill their mission in disasters."
 
Sangyeon, born in 1996, debuted as the leader of The Boyz in 2017. As the oldest member of the band, Sangyeon began his mandatory military duty on March 17, the same that The Boyz released its third full-length album "Unexpected."
 
Sangyeon will serve in the military band. He is set to finish on Sept. 16, 2026.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
