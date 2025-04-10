 Seventeen honored with first triple platinum certificate for Japanese single 'Shohikigen'
Seventeen honored with first triple platinum certificate for Japanese single 'Shohikigen'

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 12:06
Boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen received its first triple platinum certificate from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for its fourth Japanese single "Shohikigen" (2024).
 
The single, released on Nov. 27 last year, sold over 750,000 copies as of March, making it Seventeen's first single to surpass the threshold in Japan. The single had received the double platinum certificate by selling 500,000 copies within November.
 

Seventeen now owns five triple platinum certificates, according to Pledis Entertainment.
 
The band is set to hold meet and greet events with fans on April 24, 26 and 27 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka and on May 10 and 11 at the Saitama Super Arena.
 
Seventeen headlined Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 last Friday as the first-ever K-pop band to lead one of Latin America's largest music festivals.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen honored with first triple platinum certificate for Japanese single 'Shohikigen'

