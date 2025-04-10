 Young Posse to host first fan concert in Hong Kong
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 12:22
Girl group Young Posse's Hong Kong fan concert poster [BEATS ENTERTAINMENTS]

Girl group Young Posse will hold its first fan concert in Hong Kong on Sunday, the group's agency Beats Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Fan concert refers to a mashup of a concert and meet and greet, where artists present a mix of performances, games and talks with fans. This is the first fan concert for Young Posse to be held in Hong Kong.
 

"Young Posse will present performances filled with its iconic hip and chill mood, but also hold an event where they greet and thank every single one of their fans who have visited the members," the agency said in a press release.
 
Since its debut in October 2023, Young Posse has made a name for itself with hits like “Macaroni Cheese” (2023), “XXL” (2024) and “Ate That” (2024). The girl group has been known for its unique hip-hop mood and high-quality live performances.
 
Young Posse released its special album "Cold" on March 1 and embarked on an additional U.S. tour "082Drop,” starting with shows in Texas. The girl group performed in San Antonio on March 15, followed by stops in Houston on March 17, Austin on March 18, College Station on March 20 and Dallas-Fort Worth on March 21.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
