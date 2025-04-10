More in K-pop

Sangyeon of The Boyz donates 30 million won to North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery

Ateez's San shows his love for Namhae

Young Posse to host first fan concert in Hong Kong

Seventeen honored with first triple platinum certificate for Japanese single 'Shohikigen'

ADOR cracks down on malicious posts aimed at NewJeans despite ongoing legal battle with group