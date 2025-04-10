K-Arts 30th-anniversary exhibit features work of 'Exhuma' director Jang Jae-hyun
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 20:54
Short films created by students of the Korean National University of Arts (K-Arts) — including early works such as “12th Assistant Deacon” (2014) by directors like Jang Jae-hyun of “Exhuma” (2024) — will screen in theaters across Korea as part of a special program celebrating the school’s 30th anniversary.
The K-Arts School of Film, TV & Multimedia launched the program, titled “30 for 30: Five Promises,” which will screen 30 short films over five months, from April 3 to Aug. 29, at five independent and art-house cinemas. Participating theaters include Arthouse Momo, Indie Space, and Leica Cinema in Seoul, as well as 55 Cine in Daegu and Soso Art Cinema in Daejeon.
“The works students created while studying at K-Arts are meaningful for commemorating the school’s 30th anniversary,” said Choi Yong-bae, a professor in K-Arts’ School of Film, TV & Multimedia who also serves as the program’s curator. “The distribution company Orange Film, run by alumni, selected the films to be screened, and they will be shown at independent and art house cinemas.”
Most of the films are early works by now-prominent directors. In April, “jouissance” (2009) by Yang Hyo-joo, who won the Silver Bear for Best Short Film at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival for “Broken Night (2010),” will be screened.
In May, audiences can see “Yurim” (2024) by director Song Ji-seo, winner of the Sonje Award at last year’s Busan International Film Festival.
In June, “The End of the World” (2007) by Namkoong Sun, director of “Ten Months” (2020), will be shown, along with “A Man Under the Influenza” (2007) by “Next Sohee” (2022) and “A Girl at My Door” (2014) director July Jung. “12th Assistant Deacon” by Jang Jae-hyun will screen the same month, during which audiences will have a rare opportunity to see “A Perfect Red Snapper Dish” (2005) by “The Wailing” (2016) and “The Medium” (2021) director Na Hong-jin.
In July, “Feel Good Story” (2004) by Lee Kyung-mi, director of drama series “The School Nurse Files” (2020) and “The Truth Beneath” (2016), will be screened.
Audiences can see “Sprout” (2013)” by “The House of Us” (2019) director Yoon Ga-eun in August, alongside other works.
“This program is especially meaningful because it was my first work at K-Arts,” said July Jung, reflecting on the upcoming screening of “A Man Under the Influenza.”
“I was a fan of John Cassavetes and titled the film similarly to his ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ (1974). Looking back, I realize I’ve consistently explored the theme of violence throughout my work.”
K-Arts’ School of Film, TV & Multimedia has five departments other than filmmaking, including broadcasting and film theory.
“To mark the school’s 30th anniversary, we plan to screen student works in various settings, including at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Choi, the K-Arts professor. “In addition to this special screening series, we are also planning conferences and workshops.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
