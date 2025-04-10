SLL initiates global content expansion plan
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:54
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Content powerhouse SLL aims to make 2025 the year of its true beginning of globalization with a strong lineup of content ranging from the second season of "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) and a newly-found business in K-pop with boy band Close Your Eyes.
SLL, the content production arm of the JoongAng Group and an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, rolled out its plans for this year to diversify its business portfolio with a wide range of content and a new K-pop project, but with a focus on quality rather than quantity.
The company will roll out over 20 dramas and films including "Heavenly Ever After," "Good Boy" and "Cashero" with its expertise in video content production. The works will also be supplied to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Tving.
Having proven its technique in entertainment show with the first season of "Culinary Class Wars," SLL and Studio Slam will continue its lineup of popular entertainment franchises including the second season of "Culinary Class Wars," the fourth season of "Sing Again" (2020-2023) and a new edition of the "Crime Scene" (2014-24) mystery crime series. These shows will also go in tandem with new business projects using the intellectual properties (IP) of each show, according to SLL.
SLL is also trying its hand at producing and managing a K-pop band for the first time. The company's K-pop label Uncore debuted its first boy band Close Your Eyes on April 2 with the group's first EP "Eternalt" after JTBC's popular audition program "Project 7" brough the member together last year. The group sold 310,000 copies of the EP within the first week in a notable performance for a rookie boy band.
SLL will also continue its partnerships with overseas studios. It will collaborate with U.S. production company wiip to roll out the third season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022-) and air the first episode of "The Monster Within," a drama series jointly made with Japan's TV Asahi.
"This year is a year where SLL focuses on enhancing its competitiveness and growth," said Yun Ki-yun, CEO of SLL.
"SLL will seek to maximize profit in the legacy media sectors and also expand in new businesses to become a true global IP powerhouse."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)