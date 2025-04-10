Chinese teens suspected of espionage may have visited Korea multiple times: Investigators
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 09:31
Two Chinese high school students who were caught illegally filming a military air base in Suwon, Gyeonggi, last month are believed to have entered Korea multiple times since last year, according to investigators Wednesday.
Authorities have found a large number of images on their devices depicting not only Korean military facilities but also U.S. bases and major international airports.
The two teenagers have been charged with violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act, according to investigators on Wednesday. One of the two teens reportedly entered Korea three times, once in the second half of last year, again earlier this year, and most recently on March 18, with each visit lasting four to five days. The other student is believed to have entered twice, once last year and again on March 18, alongside the first.
Upon their most recent arrival on tourist visas via Incheon International Airport, the two began photographing military sites and airports using DSLR cameras equipped with telephoto lenses, along with their smartphones.
Authorities have confirmed that the pair visited at least four Korea-U.S. military installations, including the Suwon Air Base, Osan Air Base, Camp Humphreys and Cheongju Air Base. They also visited the Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju international airports. The photos reportedly number in the thousands and include images of aircraft taking off and landing, as well as air traffic control facilities.
Investigators are now reviewing whether any of the photographed aircraft include U.S. strategic assets and are analyzing the exact time and location of each photo. Forensic analysis is also being conducted on the students’ smartphones to determine whether they visited other sensitive sites during previous trips to Korea, either together or separately.
The first teen is said to have planned to depart for China via Incheon International Airport on March 23, while the second had a return ticket through Gimhae International Airport on March 22. If their statements are accurate, the two were apprehended just before leaving the country after completing their activities.
The first teen, who had entered Korea three times, reportedly told authorities that his father is a member of China’s public security agency, but no evidence has been found to suggest the father was involved or issued any instructions related to the activities.
“We cannot say anything further because this is an ongoing investigation,” an investigative authority official said.
The two students were spotted on the afternoon of March 21 near Suwon Air Base photographing military aircraft during takeoff and landing. A local resident witnessed the activity and reported it to police.
Police initially responded to a report that “two men were filming fighter jets with a camera around an Air Force base,” and brought the two Chinese students to a local police station for questioning.
The two had entered the country on March 18, coinciding with the joint Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield military exercise.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s security investigation unit, the National Intelligence Service and the Defense Counterintelligence Command have formed a joint investigative team. The two students have been placed under a travel ban, and investigators are probing for any signs of espionage.
