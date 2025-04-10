Korea, U.S. stage joint naval salvage exercise along southern coast

Korea and the United States have conducted a regular naval exercise aimed at improving joint salvage and rescue capabilities at sea during both wartime and peacetime, the Navy said Thursday.The five-day exercise began Monday in waters off Changwon, South Gyeongsang, involving the ROKS Gwangyang salvage and rescue ship, as well as troops from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit and the U.S. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit.The joint exercise is designed to train Korean and U.S. sailors for various combined rescue and salvage operations in the event of maritime distress situations during both wartime and peacetime.As part of the exercise, Korean and U.S. troops engaged in various drills, including scuba training to search for missing personnel from a simulated shipwreck, the Navy said, adding that they also trained using a diving bell to transport divers to depths of about 40 meters (131 feet) to 50 meters.Coast Guard personnel, as well as British and Australian troops, also took part in this week's drills as observers.On the sidelines of the exercise, Korean and U.S. naval officials held talks Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their salvage units, it added.Yonhap