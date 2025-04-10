 Korea, U.S. stage joint naval salvage exercise along southern coast
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. stage joint naval salvage exercise along southern coast

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:46
A Korean Navy deep-sea diver jumps into the water in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, during combined drills with U.S. troops on April 8. [NEWS1]

A Korean Navy deep-sea diver jumps into the water in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, during combined drills with U.S. troops on April 8. [NEWS1]

 
Korea and the United States have conducted a regular naval exercise aimed at improving joint salvage and rescue capabilities at sea during both wartime and peacetime, the Navy said Thursday.
 
The five-day exercise began Monday in waters off Changwon, South Gyeongsang, involving the ROKS Gwangyang salvage and rescue ship, as well as troops from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit and the U.S. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit.
 

Related Article

The joint exercise is designed to train Korean and U.S. sailors for various combined rescue and salvage operations in the event of maritime distress situations during both wartime and peacetime.
 
As part of the exercise, Korean and U.S. troops engaged in various drills, including scuba training to search for missing personnel from a simulated shipwreck, the Navy said, adding that they also trained using a diving bell to transport divers to depths of about 40 meters (131 feet) to 50 meters.
 
Coast Guard personnel, as well as British and Australian troops, also took part in this week's drills as observers.
 
On the sidelines of the exercise, Korean and U.S. naval officials held talks Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their salvage units, it added.

Yonhap
tags korea joint exercise United States Navy

More in Defense

USFK commander general stresses importance of joint operations plan, alliance with South

Korea, U.S. stage joint naval salvage exercise along southern coast

Trump shows intention to make defense cost-sharing 'package' deal with allies

Unexpected 'gust of wind' responsible for drone-helicopter crash last month: Military

Chinese teens suspected of espionage may have visited Korea multiple times: Investigators

Related Stories

South Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral drills involving aircraft carrier

South Korea, U.S. to kick off major springtime military exercise next week

South Korea, U.S. and Japan to hold first-ever joint air force drill near peninsula Sunday

South Korea, U.S. to begin Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise next week amid threats from North

South Korea, U.S. begin combined large-scale air exercise

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)