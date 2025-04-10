Trump shows intention to make defense cost-sharing 'package' deal with allies

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that his administration will make the defense cost-sharing issue a part of negotiations for a "package" deal with U.S. allies and others over trade and other bilateral matters.Trump made the remarks during a press availability amid concerns that he could demand a hefty rise in Korea's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), although a bilateral cost-sharing deal — valid for 2026 to 2030 — was already struck last year."It depends. We pay for military over in Europe. We don't get reimbursed by much [...] Korea too," Trump told reporters at the White House, responding to a question about whether he has any plans to reduce the number of American troops in Europe."It would be one of the things we discuss. That's unrelated to trade, but I think we'll make it part of it because [it] makes sense. [It would be] nice to wrap it all up in one package for each country. You know, it's nice and clean," he added.On Tuesday, Trump said he had a "great" call with Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo, during which he said the two sides discussed Seoul's payment for the United States' "big time" military protection of the Asian ally.In October, Seoul and Washington struck a defense cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA). Under the multiyear deal, Seoul is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.03 billion) next year, up from 1.4 trillion won this year.After the conclusion of the SMA negotiations, Trump, then a presidential candidate, said at a campaign event that Korea would be paying $10 billion a year for the upkeep of USFK if he had been in the White House. He also described the Asian country as a "money machine."Meanwhile, John Noh, who performs the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, highlighted the need to "rebalance burden sharing" with U.S. allies as part of efforts to counter rising threats from China."To counter the growing threat from China, it is critical that we re-establish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, resource with combat credible military forces postured forward, while rebalancing burden sharing with our allies and partners and investing in our defense industrial base to support our war fighters," Noh said during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee."The bottom line is that we need to accelerate efforts to strengthen our force posture and increase operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific given China's historic and rapid military buildup and the urgent need to reestablish deterrence," he added.The official went on to say that the Trump administration pursues an America First approach, but it does not mean "America alone" or "America only.""It means America is supported by and standing with capable, like-minded allies and partners - allies and partners who will do their part to restore and sustain deterrence," he said."Stronger allies lead to stronger alliances, and stronger alliances deter aggression and create dilemmas for our adversaries."Yonhap