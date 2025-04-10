USFK commander general stresses importance of joint operations plan, alliance with South
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 15:08
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander General Xavier Brunson highlighted the importance of a new combined operations plan, the Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) and continued U.S. strategic asset deployments to the Korean Peninsula, citing North Korea’s growing threat capabilities.
While concerns persist that the Trump administration may reframe alliance commitments through an economic lens, potentially weakening the promise of extended deterrence, Brunson’s message suggests a continuation of the goals under the Biden and Yoon administrations of strengthening the military alliance.
“Last year, we took a significant step forward in our combat readiness when the new combined Operations Plan [OPLAN] was signed," Brunson stated in a written testimony submitted to the U.S. House Armed Services Committee signed for April 9.
"Over the past several years, Alliance planners worked diligently to construct and develop this plan, constantly testing and validating its concepts through execution during our biannual FS [Freedom Shield] and UFS [Ulchi Freedom Shield] exercise events," wrote Brunson. "In response to the evolving security environment, where the DPRK’s WMD [weapons of mass destruction] and missile capabilities are increasingly sophisticated, the new OPLAN better prepares CFC [Combined Forces Command] prior to armed conflict.”
DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
Brunson described U.S. strategic deployments as a critical pillar of deterrence, saying, “U.S. strategic asset deployments to the Korean Peninsula allow training opportunities with multinational forces, operationalize extended deterrence and signal U.S. commitment to the security of the ROK [Republic of Korea].”
He also reaffirmed the role of trilateral military cooperation with South Korea and Japan, saying, “The Freedom Edge exercise seeks to enhance strategic coordination between the U.S., Japan, and Korea. This exercise brings our trilateral security cooperation to the next level and further fosters peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”
Brunson pointed to the creation of a new extended deterrence-focused command structure under USFK.
“USFK has established a nascent Strategic Integration Element (SIE) focused on extended deterrence cooperation,” he wrote. “Since its activation, the element has supported the U.S. and ROK bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group [NCG], assumed increasing responsibility for bilateral Conventional-Nuclear Integration [...] and built productive working relations with ROK Strategic Command.”
He explicitly thanked Congress for its continued support of the U.S. troop presence on the peninsula.
“I want to thank Congress and this committee for maintaining the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act language to maintain our presence of 28,500 U.S. service members deployed to the Republic of Korea. This manpower floor demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance.”
Brunson also acknowledged Korea’s financial and technological contributions to joint defense.
“As of January 2025, the ROK has invested over $30 billion in active government-to-government sales cases with the U.S. under the Foreign Military Sales system.” He added, “Militarily, ROK contributions reduce the U.S. costs by as much as 18% across all military expenditures.”
Speaking on the broader threat environment, Brunson warned, “The DPRK’s chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons programs and formidable missile force [...] pose a threat to the U.S. homeland, U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific and allied nations.”
He concluded by reaffirming the strength and necessity of the alliance.
“The security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia requires untiring attention and a multifaceted approach. The U.S.-ROK alliance is stronger than it has ever been.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)