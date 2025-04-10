Acting President Han encourages trade minister, Korean envoy to Washington with trade talks with U.S. underway
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 15:53
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a video conference on Thursday with Minister of Trade Cheong In-kyo and Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong to discuss ongoing trade negotiations with Washington, including U.S. tariff measures.
During the 40-minute meeting, Han urged the Korean Embassy in Washington to actively engage with key U.S. government agencies, such as the National Security Council (NSC), the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Energy, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).
Han also commended Ambassador Cho and embassy staff for their diplomatic efforts that led to his recent phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day before the U.S. reciprocal tariffs went into effect.
In that call, Han proposed Korea-U.S. cooperation in three key areas — shipbuilding, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the trade balance — and conveyed Korea’s intention not to retaliate against the U.S. tariff measures during an interview with CNN.
Cho said in the video conference that U.S. officials he met after the call responded positively, expressing willingness to engage in closer communication with Korea, especially in the fields of shipbuilding, energy and trade.
Cheong said the leaders' call was a crucial catalyst for advancing negotiations between the two countries. He briefed Han on his ongoing discussions in Washington and pledged to continue working closely with U.S. counterparts for the remainder of his trip.
Han emphasized that all government ministries in Korea — including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance — are responding seriously to the situation.
He urged the Korean Embassy in Washington to operate as a united team, strengthening communication not only with U.S. government agencies but also with the broader diplomatic community.
Han also directed the embassy to swiftly gather and report relevant information back to Seoul.
Earlier that day, at a Cabinet meeting in Seoul, Han stressed the need to make "substantial progress in trade negotiations over the next 90 days” following the U.S. announcement of a temporary suspension of reciprocal tariffs on countries other than China.
“As a country that relies heavily on trade for growth and development, I urge all ministers to make extraordinary efforts,” Han said.
“The U.S. justification for the 25 percent tariff was based on perceived unequal competition conditions across products, taking into account tariff levels, tax systems, nontariff barriers and sanitary standards,” said Han.
“If our regulations are relaxed, there are many areas that will help not only foreign companies but also domestic companies,” said Han. “I ask the ministers of various ministries in charge of various regulations, whether they are economic or noneconomic ministries, to make a special effort.”
“There must be many items that need improvement, and if these are improved, there will be many areas that will help our citizens as well,” said Han. “If individual ministries cannot resolve issues, I — as acting president — will directly step in to find a solution.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)