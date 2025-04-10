KAIST sends G-Dragon song 'Home Sweet Home' to space
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 11:25
-
G-Dragon's song "Home Sweet Home" (2024) was successfully sent to space, according to KAIST on Thursday.
The song "Home Sweet Home" was sent to space on Wednesday through a next-generation small satellite developed by KAIST's Space Institute. G-Dragon's voice was also recorded and mixed into the song using AI.
The project was organized ahead of the opening of the AI Entertech Research Center, which will be established in collaboration with KAIST and G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation. G-Dragon is a visiting professor at KAIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering, with his term set to last until 2026.
While the song "Home Sweet Home" was sent to space, a cinematic media art piece titled "Iris" was projected onto the satellite's antenna using projection mapping. The artwork, created by Lee Jin-joon, a professor at KAIST's Graduate School of Culture Technology, was generated using AI based on an image of G-Dragon's iris.
"The iris is also known as the mirror of the soul, and it is a symbol that reflects one's emotions and identity," said Professor Lee. "The artwork aims to portray the infinite universe, seen through humanity and G-Dragon's gaze."
KAIST aims to explore new possibilities of its satellite technology and also show that science can be intertwined with society in a more easily approachable way.
"KAIST is an institution that supports new imaginative ideas and challenges," said KAIST president Lee Kwang-hyung. "Just like the recent project that combines science, technology and art, we will continue encourage creative research in areas that no one has ever imagined before."
