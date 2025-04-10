Seoul sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of North Korean iron ore

South Korea imposed independent sanctions on a freight ship, its Hong Kong-based operator and three related entities on Thursday in connection with the ship's internationally banned transport of North Korean iron ore last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The sanctions follow a joint government investigation into the vessel Sunrise 1, which was detained while sailing through South Korea's territorial waters in June last year carrying North Korean iron ore, the ministry said.The supply, sale or transfer of North Korean iron ore, as well as coal and iron, is prohibited under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2371 as part of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile development.The four sanctioned entities are Xiangrui Shipping, a Hong Kong-registered shipping firm in charge of Sunrise 1; two Chinese operators of the firm — Sun Zhengzhe and Sun Feng; and LLC Consul DV, the Russia-registered consignee, according to the ministry.The fresh sanctions require the entities to obtain prior approval from South Korea's Financial Services Commission or the governor of the Bank of Korea for any financial or foreign currency transactions with South Korean banks and financial institutions.The sanctioned ship must also obtain prior approval before entering a South Korean port.The results of the joint government investigation, involving the Foreign Ministry as well as the Coast Guard, customs authorities and the national spy agency, found that Sunrise 1 entered North Korea's Chongjin port on the upper eastern coast from June 14 to 17 last year and loaded 5,020 tons of iron ore.The investigation identified LLC Consul DV as the freight's consignee.The government said Thursday's action reflects its "strong determination to block any illegal maritime activities by North Korea.""The government will firmly and consistently enforce the law against those involved in sanctions violations, in collaboration with like-minded countries," the Foreign Ministry said.In July of last year, South Korea imposed similar sanctions on a Hong Kong shipping company and a North Korean cargo ship for the illegal transfer of North Korean coal.Yonhap