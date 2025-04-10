Audit into bungled World Scout Jamboree uncovers 'mismanagement at every level'
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:28
A government audit on Thursday found that the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla, which ended in chaos just eight days after opening, suffered from severe mismanagement across every stage of planning and execution.
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) concluded that systemic negligence by multiple government bodies led to what became an international embarrassment for Korea.
The audit comes nearly 20 months after the global youth event, which hosted over 37,000 participants from 156 countries, was forced to shut down prematurely amid extreme heat, infrastructure failures and public outcry.
The BAI pointed to a collective failure by four main stakeholders: the Jamboree Organizing Committee, in charge of preparations and operations; the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family as supervisory authority; host North Jeolla Province and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, which oversaw land reclamation through its agency, the Korea Rural Community Corporation.
“Mismanagement at every level caused the Saemangeum Jamboree to fail,” the audit office said in a statement.
According to the findings, planning began in 2015 when the government selected Saemangeum, a coastal area in Buan County, as the site for the camp. Despite eight years of preparation, organizers failed to ensure basic readiness by the Aug. 1, 2023, opening date.
The audit revealed that organizers did not adequately prepare for summer heat or pest control, despite forecasts of record temperatures. During the event, daily highs exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), and the number of people who suffered from heatstroke surged. Over 1,700 people were treated for insect bites over the eight days.
The committee failed to use a 180 million won budget ($123,000) earmarked for ice purchases. It also limited bottled water to one per person per day, reportedly reasoning that participants could drink tap water.
Basic infrastructure was incomplete just weeks before the event. Toilets and showers were not installed on time, and water and electricity were not functioning properly until the last minute. Despite this, the organizing committee falsely reported to the Gender Ministry that facilities were in place.
The site itself was flawed from the outset. The audit criticized North Jeolla officials for selecting the location after merely “looking at it with the naked eye.”
A ministry director told investigators he thought the land was suitable and “saw no need for reclamation.” However, the area was prone to flooding during rain.
In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture diverted 184.5 billion won from a farmland management fund to finance land reclamation for the jamboree — a move the audit described as improper.
Oversight by the Gender Ministry was superficial. From September 2022 to July 2023, the ministry conducted six site inspections, including two by Minister Kim Hyun-sook, but none involved entering the campsite. No formal inspection reports were produced.
One week before the event, during a Cabinet meeting, Kim was reportedly informed about delays in installing toilets and communication infrastructure. She nevertheless reported that the facilities were complete.
The committee also lacked experienced personnel. Only 10 of its 159 staff members had prior experience with international events. The secretary general of the organizing committee, Choi Chang-haeng, was a retired Gender Ministry official with no expertise in event management.
The BAI referred former Minister Kim’s misconduct to the Ministry of Personnel Management. It also flagged 40 instances of legal or procedural violations, recommending disciplinary or legal action against 17 individuals. These included six for personnel record updates, five for disciplinary measures, and four for criminal investigation. Two others were referred for investigatory review.
Both the Gender Ministry and North Jeolla Province received formal warnings.
In response, the North Jeolla provincial government said it "takes the audit results seriously" but also defended itself.
“We were not the actual operating body, yet have borne excessive blame and misunderstanding,” a spokesperson said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
