Ballot testing

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 20:16
Election officials demonstrate a ballot-sorting machine during a mock voting and ballot-counting procedure for the 21st presidential election at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on April 10. The election, triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law, subsequent impeachment and removal from office, has been scheduled for June 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
