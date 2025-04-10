DP's Lee Jae-myung officially announces run for president
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 11:44
Lee Jae-myung, former Democratic Party (DP) leader, officially declared his candidacy for Korea’s 21st presidential election through a video announcement on Thursday.
“A true spring is a world where countless ordinary people can dream of living happy lives with hope,” said Lee in the video. “I want to build a real Republic of Korea — not just a country in name only. Korea will be created by its people. I want to become the best tool, the finest instrument, for the great people of Korea.”
Addressing the political and social divisions that have deepened following the recent political unrest, Lee identified economic inequality as the root cause. He pledged to restore economic growth through large-scale, state-led investment.
“The fundamental problem is economic,” he said. “We have more than ever in total wealth, but too much of it is concentrated in the hands of a few.”
“Globally, the growth rate itself is falling, so it is difficult for the private sector alone to properly maintain and develop the economy,” Lee said. “The economy can be revived through government-level human resource development and large-scale investment in technology research and development.”
Moving beyond what he called “muksanism” — a focus on solving basic livelihood issues — Lee emphasized a new vision of “jalsanism,” a philosophy centered on practical governance that pursues greater happiness and a higher quality of life.
“What matters most is not where a policy originates, but whether it is more useful and necessary,” he said, introducing a new national vision called the “K-Initiative,” based on his trademark pragmatism.
Referencing Korea’s global influence in areas such as K-culture and K-democracy, Lee said, “there are many fields in which Korea is leading the world,” adding, “I want to collectively call this the K-Initiative.”
“In terms of soft power, Korea can lead the world in many areas,” Lee said. “I truly want to create such a country.”
Lee also said he envisions a “real Republic of Korea” — a sovereign and democratic country that reflects the spirit of its name, meaning a proud nation of great people governed by the will of its citizens.
According to his campaign, Lee’s announcement video was filmed and produced after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office by the Constitutional Court last Friday.
Lee plans to further outline his vision and policy proposals under the “K-Initiative” during a vision proclamation event scheduled for Friday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
