 Han Dong-hoon kicks off campaign: 'We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Han Dong-hoon kicks off campaign: 'We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president'

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:47
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon props up his glasses while announcing his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon props up his glasses while announcing his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

 
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy for the June 3 presidential election on Thursday, positioning himself as a bulwark against what he called a “dangerous regime” led by former liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.
 
“We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president and turning this country into a monstrous regime that ruins the nation,” said Han, in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
Han said his decision to run stemmed from a sense of duty to “protect the country’s future” from what he described as “a dangerous politician” and “the extreme populists who blindly follow him.”
 
Han accused his political rivals of relying on a familiar strategy, saying they would “weaponize” the martial law declaration.
 
“The one who can stand above that moment and stand against them, who didn’t hide in the woods like Lee Jae-myung, but instead came to the National Assembly first and vowed to stop [the declaration of martial law] with the people — that person is I, Han Dong-hoon,” said Han.
 
Han said he empathizes with those who had suffered under martial law and impeachment, saying that he will “share the pain with them until the very end.”
 
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

 
However, Han added that such pain must be understood as “part of the process” of advancing toward “the Republic of Korea’s core value of liberal democracy.”
 
“Only by upholding the conservative values of liberalism and the rule of law and fulfilling our responsibilities can we achieve victory once again,” said Han.
 
Han laid out a policy vision for a “nation that puts the people first, a middle class that grows, and a country where pragmatism defeats ideology.” Han proposed achieving a national per capita income of $40,000 and a society where 70 percent of citizens belong to the middle class.
 
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [NEWS1]

Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [NEWS1]

 
Calling the current era an age of “economic warfare,” Han pledged to create a “war room” and implement a “two-year plan for future growth,” moving away from traditional five-year economic cycles.
 
To address regional disparities, he proposed building five “mega” policies centered on urban hubs.
 
He also promised to introduce a “welfare account,” allowing individuals to directly manage their own welfare benefits, and proposed establishing a new international economic alliance tentatively named an “Economic New Alliance for Trade and Opportunity,” to counter economic coercion by foreign powers.
 
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

 
Regarding the recent push for constitutional reform, Han advocated for a decentralized presidential system with a four-year term and the introduction of a bicameral legislature.
 
“While not increasing the total number of lawmakers, I propose abolishing proportional representation and establishing an upper house,” Han said.
 
He also suggested that the next presidential and legislative elections take place simultaneously and that the president elected this year should not seek re-election three years later when the new electoral calendar begins.
 
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHO MUN-KYU [[email protected]]
tags Han Dong-hoon People Power Party Election

More in Politics

Ousted Yoon to vacate presidential residence on Friday

Constitutional Court dismisses PPP's adjudication request against Assembly Speaker Woo

Han Dong-hoon kicks off campaign: 'We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president'

Audit into bungled World Scout Jamboree uncovers 'mismanagement at every level'

Justice minister set to return after Constitutional Court dismisses his impeachment

Related Stories

PPP convention elects former interim chief Han Dong-hoon as party's newest leader

Welcome to the party

Han resigns as PPP chief with 'no regrets' but plenty of enemies over impeachment stance

PPP skipper says he's fully focused on general election

Rival parties vow victory with 100 days left before elections
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)