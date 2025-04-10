Han Dong-hoon kicks off campaign: 'We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president'
Former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy for the June 3 presidential election on Thursday, positioning himself as a bulwark against what he called a “dangerous regime” led by former liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.
“We must prevent a dangerous man from becoming president and turning this country into a monstrous regime that ruins the nation,” said Han, in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Han said his decision to run stemmed from a sense of duty to “protect the country’s future” from what he described as “a dangerous politician” and “the extreme populists who blindly follow him.”
Han accused his political rivals of relying on a familiar strategy, saying they would “weaponize” the martial law declaration.
“The one who can stand above that moment and stand against them, who didn’t hide in the woods like Lee Jae-myung, but instead came to the National Assembly first and vowed to stop [the declaration of martial law] with the people — that person is I, Han Dong-hoon,” said Han.
Han said he empathizes with those who had suffered under martial law and impeachment, saying that he will “share the pain with them until the very end.”
However, Han added that such pain must be understood as “part of the process” of advancing toward “the Republic of Korea’s core value of liberal democracy.”
“Only by upholding the conservative values of liberalism and the rule of law and fulfilling our responsibilities can we achieve victory once again,” said Han.
Han laid out a policy vision for a “nation that puts the people first, a middle class that grows, and a country where pragmatism defeats ideology.” Han proposed achieving a national per capita income of $40,000 and a society where 70 percent of citizens belong to the middle class.
Calling the current era an age of “economic warfare,” Han pledged to create a “war room” and implement a “two-year plan for future growth,” moving away from traditional five-year economic cycles.
To address regional disparities, he proposed building five “mega” policies centered on urban hubs.
He also promised to introduce a “welfare account,” allowing individuals to directly manage their own welfare benefits, and proposed establishing a new international economic alliance tentatively named an “Economic New Alliance for Trade and Opportunity,” to counter economic coercion by foreign powers.
Regarding the recent push for constitutional reform, Han advocated for a decentralized presidential system with a four-year term and the introduction of a bicameral legislature.
“While not increasing the total number of lawmakers, I propose abolishing proportional representation and establishing an upper house,” Han said.
He also suggested that the next presidential and legislative elections take place simultaneously and that the president elected this year should not seek re-election three years later when the new electoral calendar begins.
