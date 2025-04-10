Justice minister set to return after Constitutional Court dismisses his impeachment
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:57
The Constitutional Court on Thursday unanimously dismissed the National Assembly’s impeachment motion against Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, clearing the way for his immediate return to office after 119 days of suspension.
In a ruling delivered at 2:00 p.m., the full bench of eight justices concluded there was no evidence that Park had supported former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law, either explicitly or implicitly.
“There is no evidence or objective material to prove that the respondent aided the president’s declaration of emergency martial law through tacit or implicit consent,” the court said. “As of 2:11 p.m., the petition for impeachment is hereby dismissed.”
Newly appointed Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, who was sworn in just a day earlier, did not participate in the ruling and was not listed in the decision.
The court also rejected allegations related to the so-called “Samcheong-dong safehouse meeting,” stating, “The mere fact that the respondent attended a meeting at a presidential safehouse after martial law had been lifted does not constitute involvement in an insurrection by discussing legal follow-up measures or responses.”
However, the court did find that Park had violated the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly by refusing to submit records related to the prison transport of Jang Si-ho from Seoul Detention Center. Still, it determined that the violation “does not rise to the level that would justify removal from office.”
The National Assembly had impeached Park on Dec. 12, 2024, asserting that he failed to stop former President Yoon from declaring martial law during a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 3 and that he subsequently attended a controversial meeting at a safehouse after martial law was lifted — thereby aiding an insurrection.
Lawmakers also accused Park of ordering the preparation of detention facilities at Seoul Eastern Detention Center to imprison political figures and journalists during martial law. Additional grounds for impeachment included his refusal to submit records on special prosecutorial expenses and his early departure from a National Assembly session before a vote on a special counsel bill involving first lady Kim Keon-hee was concluded.
Park’s legal team denied all allegations. They argued that Park had urged then-President Yoon to reconsider martial law during the Cabinet meeting, did not participate in any planning of follow-up actions at the safehouse, never gave orders to prepare detention facilities, and had legitimate reasons for declining to provide requested materials to the Assembly.
They also claimed there was no legal obligation for him to remain in the chamber until the vote was complete.
Following the first hearing on March 18, the Constitutional Court swiftly completed oral arguments and proceeded to internal deliberations before reaching its unanimous decision.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)