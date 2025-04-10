Ousted Yoon to vacate presidential residence on Friday
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 17:35
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul on Friday and return to his private home in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
“Yoon will leave the presidential residence at 5 p.m. on Friday and move to his private home,” said an official from Yoon’s side on Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
